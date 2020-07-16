GHSA to permit helmets starting July 20

The Georgia High School Association announced Wednesday that it will allow football players to wear helmets during practice for the first time this summer starting Monday, July 20.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines released a statement Wednesday afternoon updating the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Hines said the GHSA elected to permit the use of football helmets beginning next week so long as proper sanitation is implemented.

All other previous coronavirus protocols will remain in tact for the foreseeable future.

“Schools must sanitize the helmet before and after each workout,” Hines stated in the release. “All previously distributed correspondence is still in place until further notice, especially no use of locker rooms.”

View latest GHSA Statements on Covid-19 Guidelines. Football Helmets with stipulations on July 20. https://t.co/UE521dr8Br pic.twitter.com/wa9lug855p — GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) July 15, 2020

Prior restrictions include a 50-person limit for all workouts or practices and no inter-squad scrimmages.

The GHSA is currently working with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to establish protocols for the official start of fall practices. The acclimation period for the 2020 season is scheduled to begin July 27, followed by the first date for practice on Aug. 1.

Hines stated that more information on those dates and protocols is expected to be made available next week.