Zion Johnson rushes for four scores in Newton's 58-40 win over Comets

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Rams stayed perfect in region play Thursday night as Zion Johnson’s four touchdown performance pushed Newton past South Gwinnett 58-40.

Newton’s defense made multiple key plays, but it was the big day on the ground for the Cincinnati commit that allowed for the Rams to have another offensive onslaught.

Through four Region 4-AAAAAA games, the Rams have averaged 49 points a game. Following a big game through the air against Rockdale County a week ago, Newton leaned on the run game against the Comets.

Rams have their way on the ground in the first half

Newton began the game with the ball and immediately found success. A long opening drive was capped off by a 32-yard touchdown run from freshman Kevin Harstfield.

Hartsfield added another strong showing to what has been an impressive freshman campaign for the running back. Hartsfield has already garnered offers from

After a Comets’ touchdown, Newton created another scoring drive to end the opening quarter as Johnson scored on a one-yard rush.

Following a South Gwinnett punt, Johnson made it a pair with a 75-yard touchdown run that saw the senior race past the entire defense.

Before halftime arrived, Johnson took in his third touchdown of the day on a three-yard rush.

Despite the success running the ball, South Gwinnett made it a game going into halftime.

The Comets got their first score of the day on a 24-yard quarterback keeper from Xavier Butler, but the two-point attempt to tie the game came up short.

After falling behind 22-6, South Gwinnett got back into the game in a big way on a 84-yard touchdown reception from Butler to Desmonte Brown.

The Comets added another touchdown and a field goal near the end of the first half as Newton entered intermission with a 29-25 lead.

Newton breaks away in second half

When it came time for the second half, the Rams’ defense made a statement right out of the gate.

Butler’s pass early in the third quarter was intercepted by senior Zach Harden Jr. and returned all the way for a pick six. Harden’s interception return gave Newton a 36-25 lead.

Following a field goal from the Comets, the Rams ripped off a long scoring drive.

The drive ended in the Rams’ first passing touchdown of the day as quarterback Deron Benson connected with Andrew Leslie for a nine-yard score.

On the ensuing drive, Newton’s defense once again made the play.

Senior defensive lineman Myles Dixon met the Comets’ ball carrier at the line of scrimmage and forced the fumble. This allowed for fellow senior Ryshawn Perry to pick up the fumble and take it 45 yards for a touchdown — Newton’s second defensive score of the game.

Perry’s scoop-and-score gave the Rams a 50-28 lead, but the defense was not done.

On the very next drive, senior Bernard Lackey made a leaping interception to give the ball back to the Rams’ offense in South Gwinnett territory.

However, Newton was held to a field goal and things went from bad to worse for the Rams.

The 39-yard field goal attempt from Samuel Velasquez was blocked, picked up and returned for a touchdown by the Comets.

South Gwinnett continued its momentum shortly thereafter by recovering the onside kick and mounting a scoring drive to pull within 10-points.

On the two-point try to make it a one-score game, the Rams defense made the key stop.

After getting the ball back to the offense, Johnson put the nail in the coffin.

Johnson ripped off a 79-yard touchdown run that served as the dagger in Newton’s 58-40 win over the Comets.

What’s Next

The win moves Newton to 5-3 on the year and 4-0 in Region 4-AAAAAA play. Newton will enter its matchup next week on a four-game win streak.

Newton will have four days to prepare as the Rams host the Grovetown Warriors Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Warriors will enter the game with a 1-7 record as they are coming off their first win of the season — a 34-6 victory against the Heritage Patriots.