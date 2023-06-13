Sierra Calhoun promoted to be Newton boys track and field head coach

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton’s boys track and field program will have a new leader going into the 2023-24. On June 1, Newton athletics’ Facebook announced Sierra Calhoun as the next head coach.

Calhoun expressed what the opportunity means to her.

“I am very, very excited about it,” Calhoun said. “I know I have big shoes to fill at Newton High School. Our most recent state championship is in boys track and field. So, I know there is definitely a legacy here. I just want to do my part to see if we can make some noise in [Class] AAAAAAA track and field.”

Calhoun has been at Newton High School for the past six years and was an assistant coach for the girls track and field team for two years.

Then, she took the 2022-23 school year off to finish up her master’s degree in curriculum instruction. In addition to her masters, Calhoun also has a bachelors of science in molecular biology as she is a biology teacher at Newton High, too.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Calhoun was a track star herself. Being from Jacksonville, Florida, Calhoun ran from seventh grade to her senior year of college. She ran track with the University of North Florida and competed as a heptathlon.

During her junior and senior years of college, she returned to her old high school to be an assistant. After that two-year stretch, Calhoun was then hired as the head girls track and field coach at Edward H. White High School in Florida for five years.

Calhoun feels like her past coaching and playing experience has prepared her to now be a head coach.

“I always tell my kids, ‘I’ll never give you a workout that I haven’t done,’” Calhoun said. “When the kids are trying to get through those tough workouts, I can give them that encouragement that’s necessary and show them that every step you take is making you move toward that next PR or that next goal.”

The Rams had multiple region and state qualifiers last season.

Kam’Aron Patterson took home third place at the Class AAAAAAA meet by recording a 23-3.5 in the long jump.

At the Region 4-AAAAAAA meet, Almar Clarke won the region title in the 200-meter dash with a 21.66 final time. Maurice Harrell won in the triple jump with a 43-2.5 finish.

Newton’s 4x100-meter relay captured first place as well with a 42.48.

Calhoun is eager to build off not only last season’s success, but the historic accomplishments the program is known for.

“I think we can really do some things. We can really make some changes,” Calhoun said. “I’m really excited about Newton boys track and field in the next direction.”