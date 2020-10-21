PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Rams knocked out by Lowndes

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Newton’s 2020 softball season came to an end Tuesday night.

The No. 4 Lady Rams were swept out of the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs by No. 1 Lowndes in a best-of-three series. The Lady Vikings took Game 1, 9-0, before finishing the job with an 11-1 victory in Game 2.

Newton finished the year at 17-12 overall. Among key moments from the campaign were victories over county rival Eastside and defending state champions Locust Grove and Banks County, as well a thrilling extra-inning affair against Mountain View.

Lowndes will host No. 2 North Paulding in the second round beginning Friday Oct. 23. The Lady Wolfpack swept their way past McEachern in the opening round, winning 8-0 and 18-6.