Perry to continue football career with UCF following Newton career

Newton senior Ryshawn Perry capped off his long Rams’ career by signing to the University of Central Florida on Wednesday.

Perry signed alongside seven teammates who also penned their national letters of intent to play at the college level.

For Perry, who had committed to UCF since April, the moment is something he will always remember.

“There was a lot going on with all the people, I was a little nervous,” Perry said. “But it was a very good time.”

The family-like feel of the campus and proximity to home were reasons Perry ultimately chose to become a Knight.

“The staff — the defensive line coach,” Perry said. “It felt like home. When I went down there they made me feel like home. It’s not too far so I'm still close to home.

“I prioritized looking for the campus where I felt at home. The coaches [and] how they develop the players and things like that. And after football.”

Although his Newton playing career is over, Perry had high praise for what the Rams’ program does for players both on and off the field.

“Newton has helped me so much since my freshman year,” Perry said. “I went from here [low] to here [high] with Newton so they helped me develop as a young man and as a football player. Off the field, we had a good time just building a great bond. Newton builds a great bond between people.”

Perry’s favorite moment as part of the program actually came off the field.

During one of Newton’s many team-building activities, Perry spoke about a fun experience the team had during one of its fishing trips.

“When we went fishing, that was a good moment. We caught a snake and tried to bring it back and [coach] Skelton was like, ‘What, no he can have that!” Perry joked. “It was a hilarious moment. It was a great time.”

Before Perry has the chance to head down to Orlando to join the Knights, he shared what kind of player UCF will be getting.

“A dog — a pure dog,” Perry said.