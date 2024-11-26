Newton takes down Impact Christian 72-63 at the Peach State Explosion

ATHENS, Ga. — The Newton Rams left the Peach State Explosion Monday afternoon with a 72-63 win over the Impact Christian Lions after a big game from senior Ted Neal.





The Peach State Explosion brought together teams from Georgia and Florida to display their talents at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, and the matchup between the Rams and Lions from Jacksonville showcased two teams that have been mainstays in their respective states.





Across the last two seasons, the Rams and Lions have gone a combined 39-18 and 38-20, respectively.





By game’s end on Monday, Neal’s 22 points earned himself “player of the game” honors as it helped the Rams bounce back after a 57-62 loss to Woodward Academy. Newton’s ability to get back in the win column and have a better day shooting the ball is what impressed head coach Barry Browner the most.





“I was really proud of the effort. Saturday was a heartbreaker. It was a tough game versus a very good Woodward team, but I’m glad these guys were able to bounce back,” Browner said. “They were hungry. We didn’t shoot it well against Woodward, [and they] were in the gym literally all day yesterday getting up shots. I am just really proud of the effort and the bounce back — that’s what we do.”





In the opening frame, both teams managed to score often.





Newton’s combination of Neal and Jordan Green caused trouble for the Lions, particularly in the paint on both ends of the court. Neal ended the opening quarter with seven points and a pair of blocks that led the Rams leading 18-14.





However, Impact Christian found momentum in the second quarter which led to the Lions grabbing a lead.





Key three pointers from Impact Christian’s Jeremiah Jones capped off a 16-point first half from the Lions’ guard.





The Rams did not go away easy, though.





Newton knocked down shots from the perimeter as well, courtesy of Marcus Smith and Bryce Jackson. But, it was Smith’s ability to control the court that gave Newton the boost it needed.





Monday was only Jackson’s fifth game in a Newton jersey, but Browner shed light on just how impactful the former Walnut Grove standout has been.





“We did a good job, but it starts with Marcus Smith and what he brings to this team,” Browner siad. “You can’t ask a guy to lead the team better than the way Marcus does. I think Marcus is one of the best defensive guards in the state, [and] one of the most underrated guards in the state. He has been through the fire, so he knows how to calm guys down. If things are getting wayward, he knows how to pull guys in.”





Along with Smith in the backcourt was Zach Harden Jr., who made his season debut with the Rams after Newton’s football season came to an end. Harden emerged as one of Newton’s top options a year ago.





The Rams entered halftime with a narrow 34-33 lead in what proved to be a physical game for both teams.





Coming out of halftime, Browner wanted to stick to the Rams’ strengths and get the ball to the right guys in the right spots.





“We talked about moving the ball and the press,” Browner said. “Anytime you play a team like this — and they are scrappy, this Impact team is really good — just moving the ball in the press and making sure we hit guys. Once we hit guys we are off to the races. We want to always have the advantage. Once we do that, it is going to be tough — we have long, athletic guys and guys that can finish at the rim. That was the talk at halftime and I think we did a great job of executing it.”





Ultimately, the plan worked.





The third quarter was the moment in which the Rams took control and never looked back. Newton outscored Impact Christian 24-16 coming out of halftime with strong performances from Neal and Smith.





A costly technical foul on the Impact Christian bench allowed Smith to take four free throws — all of which were all made.





To make things worse for the Lions, Neal began to heat up.





Neal’s 17 points in the second half gave Newton all it needed as the Appalachian State signee got more comfortable as the game progressed. Along with Neal, RJ Wilson gave the Rams a solid effort in the paint in the final quarter.





By game’s end, Neal led the Rams with 22 points to go along with six rebounds. Smith ended with 15 points and nine assists while Jackson had 16 points and four rebounds.





Green and Wilson had nine and 10 points, respectively.





Impact Christian was led by Jones and Ronald Clark, who both finished with 21 points.





The 72-63 win moved Newton to 4-1 on the year as they head into Thanksgiving.





Following the holiday, Newton will compete on back-to-back days in the Hard in the Paint tournament at Maynard Jackson High School.







Newton will face Cedar Grove on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8:30 p.m. before taking on Holy Innocents Episcopal on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.