Newton Rams football stuns Parkview 'Halloween style' for first region win

LILBURN, Ga. — The Newton Rams decided to celebrate Halloween 10 days early with all the trick plays they dished out against Parkview.

Those same trick plays, plus a late defensive stop on a two-point conversion, gave Newton the treat of a 20-18 stunner win over the Panthers in the Big Orange Jungle Friday night for the Rams’ first Region 4-AAAAAAA win.

Parkview connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to make the score 20-18. However, on the biggest stand of the night, the Rams stiffened on Parkview's two-point conversion to preserve Newton's victory.

Friday's result marks the second straight victory for Newton over Parkview. In fact, the Rams' last Region 4-AAAAAAA win came against Parkview when Newton had a 27-24 triumph at Homer Sharp Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021.

For this win, it was Marcus Calwise getting the party started as he took a bubble screen pass from quarterback Deron Benson and appeared ready to run. All of sudden, he geared up for a pass and found Gabriel Williams on an island by himself.

Williams corralled the ball and did the rest to punctuate a 61-yard touchdown.

The Rams weren't finished dealing tricks.

On second and goal at the four-yard line, Deion Lewis took the snap and handed the ball to Calwise.

Again, the junior wideout played quarterback and found Lewis who snuck out of the backfield for a touchdown.

Lewis’ touchdown reception extended Newton's lead to 13-3 at halftime. The 10-point cushion proved enough for the Rams to leave Lilburn with a win.

While Newton's offense had a full bag of tricks, "The Blue Swarm" was busy getting timely defensive stops.

Numerous times, the Rams' defense bent but very seldom did it break.

Now, with the win, Newton (4-4, 1-2) ends a four-game losing skid as it heads to Snellville next week to face the South Gwinnett Comets (4-3, 0-2).



