Newton football's comeback falls short against Brookwood

COVINGTON, Ga. — Late penalties derailed the Newton Rams’ comeback Friday night as they fell to the Brookwood Broncos 31-23 at Sharp Stadium.

After trailing 31-7 at the half, the Rams’ seemed to figure things out to slow down the Brookwood offense and not surrender a single point the rest of the game.

The change of pace allowed for Newton’s offense to play catch up.

With the ball on the goal line, defensive lineman Justin Benton took the handoff in for the two-yard touchdown.

On the next Newton drive, Deion Lewis took the carry in for 10 yards and the score.

Newton was not done there.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Broncos’ next drive, the Rams blocked the punt and the ball rolled out the back of the end zone for a safety to make it a one-score game going into the final minutes.

With under a minute left, the Rams held the Broncos to a fourth and short with the game on the line. If the Rams were able to get a stop, they would have had the ball back with one more chance to tie the game.

Before the ball could be snapped, the Rams defensive line jumped and caused an offsides penalty, giving the Broncos a new set of downs and putting the dagger in Newton’s loss.

The Rams played from behind most of the night.

Alabama commit Dylan Lonergan put the Broncos ahead early and created an insurmountable lead. After a punt to start the game for the Rams, Lonergan connected with Bryce Dopson on a 65-yard pass for the score.

The pair connected again later in the game on a 45-yard touchdown as the Rams defense fell flat at stopping the two Brookwood seniors.

After throwing for two scores, Lonergan called his own number late in the first half and took the scramble 71 yards for a touchdown.

Newton’s offense didn’t do itself any favors either by coughing up the ball that resulted in a scoop-and–score.

Jamarcus Presley, however, got Newton on the board in the second quarter off a nine-yard touchdown run to bring Newton within two scores.

The loss at home drops the Rams to 3-4 on the season and moves their region record to 0-2.

Following Friday’s result, the Rams will go on the road next week for another region matchup against the Parkview Panthers Friday, Oct. 21.



