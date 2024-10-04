Newton Rams' football schedule changed following back-to-back postponements

COVINGTON, Ga — For the second consecutive week, the Newton Rams’ football game has been rescheduled.

Newton’s Region 8-AAAAAA matchup with the Grovetown Warriors that was set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. was postponed, according to Rams’ Athletic Director Cortez Allen on Friday afternoon.

This comes one week after Newton’s game against the Grayson Rams was postponed due to the lingering effects of the BioLab fire in Rockdale County.

Changes to the latter half of the football season by the Georgia High School Association have assisted the Rams in scheduling make-up games with the two schools.

Earlier this week, the GHSA announced that it would be moving back its playoff schedule by one week.

Allen shared the remainder of Newton’s regular season with The News Friday afternoon.





The Rams’ remaining schedule:





vs Heritage (Saturday, Oct. 19)

@ Rockdale County (Friday, Oct. 25)

@ South Gwinnett (Thursday, Oct. 31)

vs Grovetown (Tuesday, Nov. 5)

vs Grayson (Saturday, Nov. 9)