Newton Lady Rams suffer first round exit to the Harrison Lady Hoyas

KENNESAW, Ga. — The 2024 season ended for the Newton Lady Rams Wednesday night in a first round loss to the Harrison Lady Hoyas in the Class AAAAAA playoffs.

Newton finished the regular season with a 10-16 record and a 9-9 record in Region 4-AAAAAA play, which earned the team a fourth place finish and a spot in the playoffs.

This set up the Lady Rams with a matchup with Harrison, who went 24-5 in the regular season with a 11-1 record in Region 3-AAAAAA. Specifically at home, the Lady Hoyas entered Wednesday with a 13-1 record.

The Lady Hoyas’ bats prove too much for Newton in round one

Newton made the trip to the other through Atlanta and up to Kennesaw Wednesday for games one and two. In both matchups, the Harrison offense jumped on the Lady Rams early.

After a one-two-three inning from Newton in the opening game, Harrison grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a RBI groundout.

In the next two innings, the Lady Hoyas scored a combined 10 runs to increase the damage. Harrison tallied seven hits across the two frames, but the scoring was highlighted by a three-run home run from Nola Tylke to extend the lead from 7-0 to 10-0.

Before the inning could come to a close, an RBI double from Maren Lipani gave Harrison a 11-0 advantage.

In their next time at the plate, the Lady Hoyas scored the 12th and final run on a wild pitch to end the game 12-0 via run rule.

For game one, Aaliyah Parson’s single in the first inning was Newton’s lone hit of the contest.

When it came time for game two, the Lady Hoyas turned up the pressure.

By the end of the opening frame, Harrison held a 13-0 lead.

The first seven batters for the Lady Hoyas reached base before the Lady Rams got the first out of the inning.

After a RBI single and a wild pitch scored the game’s first two runs, a two-run single from Abby Harris made it a 4-0 lead for Harrison.

With the bases loaded, Emma Heimiller hit a triple into left field that emptied the bases for a 7-0 advantage.

The Lady Hoyas tallied three more RBI knocks on their way to a 13-run opening inning.

Although Parsons earned herself another single in the opening inning for Newton, Harrison prevented Newton from answering as they were held scoreless in the first.

Following a leadoff walk for the Lady Hoyas, Jessie Franchell sent the ball over the center field wall for a two-run home run. Later in the inning, Harrison added on with back-to-back RBI doubles to hold a 17-0 edge.

In the bottom of the second, Newton found slight momentum with a pair of base hits with only one out in the frame. However, Harrison pitcher Addison Gibboney struck out consecutive batters to end the inning.

Franchell delivered once again in the third inning with a solo home run — her second of the game as it gave Harrison a 18-0 lead.

Newton grounded out three times in the bottom of the third inning to end the game via run rule and end the Lady Rams season in the first round.

Johnson earns postseason berth in first season at the helm

The playoff berth is the Lady Rams’ first since the 2021-22 season and came in the team’s first year with Erica Johnson as the head coach. Along with earning the postseason spot, Johnson’s 10 wins in her first year are more than Newton had in its past two seasons combined (nine).

Although many players are slated to return, this upcoming offseason will see the departures of seniors such as Zaikerryia Smith, Tiara Moody, Camille Files, Karian Christmas and Essence Burney.