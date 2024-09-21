Johnson rushes for three scores in Newton Rams' 50-25 win over Archer

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — In their first region game of the season, the Rams struck quickly and often, totaling seven touchdowns in their 50-25 road victory over Archer.

Despite an interception leading to a touchdown on its first offensive drive, Newton brought the score into its favor quickly, as Zion Johnson exploded for back-to-back rushing touchdowns of 60 and 70 yards, respectively.

Johnson’s two scores moved the lead to 15-7.

After a tricky lateral on the ensuing kickoff that gave the Tigers good field position to set up shop, Archer marched down the field and reached the end zone to tie the game.

Newton struck back quickly, as freshman Kevin Hartsfield got his own 66-yard house call on the first play from scrimmage. After the lead was taken and the second quarter began, the Rams did not look back.

Newton's defense quickly put the ball back into the hands of quarterback Deron Benson, and his dart to Andrew Leslie once again extended the lead on the inaugural play of the drive.

The Rams closed out the first half with another long rush by Hartsfield that led to another one-play score with a pass from Benson to Malik Brightwell.

The defense even got their hands on the ball as big man Wayne Patterson hauled in a pick and bolted down the sideline. The pick closed out the half with the Rams in a position familiar to them the whole night, back on offense.

Johnson capped off a successful night with a touchdown to earn the hat-trick and give the Rams an even 50 points and their first region win of the 2024 season.

Newton Head Coach Josh Skelton gave credit to the physicality of his offensive line for the team's deadly blows in the first half.

“Just being around those guys and seeing how hungry they are that they can improve and be dominant. I think it first started with those guys in the trenches.” Skelton said.

The win takes Newton to 2-3 and 1-0 in Region 4-AAAAAA. On Sept. 27, the Rams will host Grayson (3-1) at Sharp Stadium. Skelton noted that the mentality of his team will make all the difference going forward.

“We can play with anybody when we play our brand of football,” Skelton said. “We give ourselves a shot every time we play the right way.”