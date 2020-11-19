Hagans signs with Minnesota Timberwolves

Former Newton High School standout Ashton Hagans signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves following the completion of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Undrafted Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Hagans spent two seasons playing for head coach John Calipari at the University of Kentucky.



As a freshman guard, he appeared in 37 games and averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 assists. 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. He was named the 2019 Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside LSU’s Tremont Waters.

Hagans improved his draft stock as a sophomore by averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.0 rounds and 1.9 steals across 30 games in a pandemic-shortened season. His efforts landed him on the SEC All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row.

The former five-star prospect was projected as a late second-rounder by many media outlets, while other mock drafts projected he would go undrafted.