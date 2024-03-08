Anjavien Presley makes it official with Campbellsville University

Newton senior Anjavien Presley signed to Campbellsville University on National Signing Day on Feb. 7.



The offensive lineman signed his national letter of intent inside of Newton’s auditorium alongside 12 other Rams who did the same.

Following the signing, Presley spoke about what it meant to him to see it finalized.

“It felt great to put in all that work and to see it finally pay off,” Presley said.

For Presley, education and being able to make plays on Saturdays were the main factors when assessing schools.

“While looking at colleges, it really came down to somewhere I can really further my education and be able to come in and make an impact on my team,” Presley said.

Inside of the football program, Presley noted the atmosphere and how it made the choice simple.

“I felt they really believed in me as a player and what I can do on and off the field,” Presley said. “They made me feel at home like I belong, so when it came down to the choice it was pretty [easy].”

Presley ended his senior season with nominations to the Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA. The senior was also named to the 2023 All-Cov News Offensive Team.

Being part of the first Newton team to ever defeat region rival Grayson tops the list for Presley’s favorite moment in a Rams uniform.

“While at Newton, I would have to say my most favorite time was [the] Grayson game,” Presley said. “Because all the past seniors that I saw fell short of beating them. I felt I had to go in and get redemption and being able to rush their logo after [beating them for] the first time in Newton history just felt great.”