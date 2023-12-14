Amoi Hagans makes decision to continue track career at Ohio State

With the decision down to three schools, Amoi Hagans announced on Thursday morning that she would be signing to Ohio State to continue her track career.

Hagans made the announcement inside of Newton’s auditorium as she sat alongside family. Friends, teammates and coaches were also present to watch her make the decision.

The choice came down to Ohio State, Alabama and South Florida with each school represented with a cap on the table. Hagans initially picked up the Alabama cap before setting it aside to grab the Ohio State hat to cement her signing as a Buckeye.

For Hagans, the emotions were at an all-time high.

“I was really nervous, excited and happy,” Hagans said. “I think I made the right choice for myself and I am not letting anything get in the way of it. I know I have big things coming for myself.”

When valuing colleges and track programs, Hagans paid extra attention to the way athletes were taken care of.

“Overall, [It was] just the program and how they treat the athlete,” Hagans said. “Because you have to be there for track but also for the four years. I just wanted to be comfortable where I go.”

It was during her junior year that Hagans realized she has what it takes to continue her career at the next level.

“My first year running AAU track, my coach showed me that I actually do have something special, because I was nervous and I did not think I was good enough. Now I know my work and know exactly what I am here to do,” Hagans said.

At the end of her junior season, Hagans won the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship in the 100-meter while placing third in the 200-meter.

When discussing why she chose Ohio State, Hagans raved about the campus but also referenced what the track program has done for athletes in the past.

“[It was] not only the coach, but the facility and the things around it,” Hagans said. “I have seen what has been built within the program and I believe that can happen for myself, too.”