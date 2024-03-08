Aaron Hubbard makes it official, signs to Georgia Knights

Newton’s Aaron Hubbard signed to the Georgia Knights Prep Academy during the Rams’ National Signing Day ceremony.

The Rams’ senior signed his national letter of intent inside of Newton’s auditorium, surrounded by friends, family, teammates and coaches.

Hubbard lined up out wide for the Rams during his career. With his high school career behind him, Hubbard will now join the Knights alongside teammate Jonathan Dormevil.

For Hubbard, the family-like feel of the program was one of the main factors that led him to sign there.

“[It was] really just the support of everyone and how family oriented we are,” Hubbard said.

Outside of the football field, Hubbard also noted the school’s academic opportunities as another factor.

“They showed a lot of academics, and I loved that about the school,” Hubbard said. “They showed a lot of love and family and they showed me a lot of support.”

Though there were many memorable moments during his career, Hubbard noted an upset win early in the 2023 season as his personal favorite.

“When we beat Westlake,” Hubbard said. “We came back as a team and we never let anyone try to doubt us.”