Newton Rams knock off Eastside Eagles 39-24 in thrilling season opener

COVINGTON, Ga — Week one across the state of Georgia has finally arrived and the 2025 edition of the Newton Cup has kicked off as the Newton Rams defeated the Eastside Eagles to the final score of 39-24. The Eagles were looking to defend the Newton Cup, as they defeated the Rams 26-15 last season which gave Eastside their first victory over Newton since the 2018 season.

The night started off with the Rams getting on the board first with a 21-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Kevin Hartsfield after the Eagles’ first offensive possession was a three-and-out. The Rams’ defense kept the Eastside offense off the scoreboard during the entirety of the first half where the Eagles were stopped on three separate occasions on fourth down plays.

“Getting those stops on defense helped us out tremendously because Eastside continued to fight,” head coach Josh Skelton said. “Defense played well in the first half even with the minimal mistakes that were made.”

Newton senior quarterback Deron Benson was able to connect late in the second quarter with Jaqwan Carr for a 23-yard touchdown completion to extend the first half lead to 13-0.

The Eagles were led offensively by seniors

Peyton Shaw and Myles Mims in the first half. Shaw connected with fellow senior Chase Jordan on a 44-yard passing completion. Mims on the other hand led the Eagles in rushing in the first half with 11 carries for 42 yards.

Coming out of the half is where the Eagles were able to get on the scoreboard after defense picked up their first sack in the second half. Shaw connected with Garrett Brooks for a 17-yard dart in the back of the end zone.

The Eagles defense forced another stop and got the ball back in plus territory. Mims was able to find the end zone on the ground from 11 yards to give the Eagles their first lead of the evening.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as junior running back Darius “Hercules” White scampered into the end zone from 19 yards out to regain the lead and take control for the remainder of the game.

“Our running backs were physical all night and they finished runs when we needed it the most,” Skelton said. “The offensive line were able to help the backs pick it up in the second half on the ground.”

Benson finished the game with two passing touchdowns while Mims for the Eagles were able to finish the game with two rushing touchdowns.

The Rams will return to Sharp Stadium next Friday to take on the Alcovy Tigers in the second matchup of the Newton Cup at 7:30 p.m. In Last year’s matchup against the Tigers, Newton won the matchup 70-0.

Meanwhile the Eagles will return to action next Thursday at Sharp Stadium against the Hiram Hornets with the kickoff being set for 7:30 p.m The Eagles defeated the Hornets last season on the road 49-21.