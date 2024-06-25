Jayden Barr is heading into his senior year for Eastside looking to contribute on both sides of the ball.Barr has played a variety of positions during his tenure with the Eagles, but the senior is tabbed to be the lead back for a run-heavy offense in 2024.
Offseason Player Spotlight : Jayden Barr
