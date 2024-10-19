Eastside Eagles bounce back with 42-7 win over East Forsyth at home

COVINGTON, Ga — Following a tough loss in region play last Friday , the Eastside Eagles bounced back in a key region matchup against the East Forsyth Broncos.

The Eagles defeated the Broncos 42-7 in the seniors’ final regular season game at Sharp Stadium.

Eastside got the scoring started early as the offense took six-plus minutes off the clock on the opening drive. Junior quarterback Payton Shaw connected with senior Tyler Hoff from 26- yards out to cap off the drive.

The Eagles’ defense was stout the entire first half as they either made the Broncos punt, or a turnover was forced to give Shaw and the offense the ball back.

Shaw also found fellow junior Xavier Joseph on a tight end seam pass from 41-yards out to further push the lead out from the Broncos.

The Eagles’ offense scored on four of their first five possessions to have a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.

Following the game, head coach Jay Cawthon spoke about his team’s ability to get ahead early Friday night.

“It’s always good to get ahead and let our defense play free, " Cawthon said. “Our guys executed the plan to perfection.”

The Eagles’ offense did not stop in the second half as Shaw connected with senior Jayden Barr on a 52-yard touchdown reception for Barr 's second touchdown of the day. His first one was a three yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.

Eastside’s defense forced two turnovers on a pair of fumble recoveries.

The Eagles have placed themselves in sole possession of the number two seed in Region 8-AAAA with a 3-1 region record coming off their only loss of the season. Their first round matchup in the 2024 playoffs will be announced at a later date following the end of the regular season.

Clinching a home playoff game is something Cawthon wanted to make intentional in regards to the team’s 2024 goals.

“We told our guys that we are used to playing at home in the first round of the playoffs,” Cawthon said. “It's just a blessing we get to play to host another playoff game.”

The season finale for the Eagles’ (8-1, 4-1 AAAA region 8) regular season will take place in Athens as Eastside will take on the Cedar Shoals Jaguars Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.