Riley signs to continue wrestling career at Andrew College

On Thursday, Eastside’s Malachi Riley signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Andrew College.

Riley signed to the Fighting Tigers during a signing ceremony held in the Eagles’ auditorium.

Wrestling at a college level is something Riley has had his eyes on for a while, and the senior shared how it felt to make that dream come true on Thursday.

“I am a little nervous but I am also excited,” Riley said. “It is a new chapter. I always knew when I wanted to go to college and continue it, so now that I am, I’m excited to take it to the next level. Wrestling has always been that thing for me.”

Riley’s ability to wrestle early into his college career played a factor in him signing with Andrew College.

“Right now, Andrew [College] is just best suited for my situation, making sure I get to wrestler,” Riley said. “Just being able to get there and wrestle.”

Although college wrestling taught us something Role has had on his mind, the senior shared that he really saw it become possible during his lone year at Eastside.

“I’ve wanted to do it at a college level since my sophomore year. I knew it was something I could do when I came here[Eastside],” Riley said. “When I was beating guys that were going to school for wrestling when I was here, I was like, ‘Yeha, I can definitely go to school for it’. Junior year I was beating people who were going to college, but it was a different level. My pace was different.”

Prior to joining the Eagles this season, Riley wrestled at Newton, where he earned a spot in the state meet his junior year.

As a senior, Riley wrestled his way to a fourth place finish at state.

In reflection of his entire career, Riley spoke about his favorite moment on the mat.

“My team-state run,” Riley said. “My team-state run — I pinned everyone at region, I pinned everyone at state. I contributed the most team points I could contribute.”

With the only thing left for Riley to do is head to Cuthbert, Ga, the senior told The Covington News what kind of wrestler the Fighting Tigers will get.

“A determined one.”