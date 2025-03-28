Stapp pens letter of intent to play football at St. Andrews University

On Monday, Eastside senior Kalen Stapp made his move to St. Andrews University official.

Stapp signed to the Knights' football program in the Eagles auditorium in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches.

After the signing was official, Stapp spoke to The Covington News about his immediate emotions.

“[I’m] happy, just really excited and blessed,” Stapp said.

For Stapp, he made sure to choose a destination that wanted him to be there.

“I liked the coaches and the facilities. They just made it feel like home,” Stapp said. “They made me feel wanted there.”

Another factor for the senior was playing time during his freshman season.

“A place where I had the chance to play early,” Stapp said.

During his time as an Eagle, Stapp has been a part of multiple playoff-bound teams.

Stapp shed light on the ways in which the Eastside football program prepared him for the college level.

“My pick six against Clarke Central,” Stapp said. “Or the pick against Perry [in the state playoffs].”

In reflection of his Eagles career, Stapp referenced two of his favorite moments playing in the green and grey.

“The physicality part of it,” Stapp siad. “Their coaches like to play fast and I think that is what will set me apart at the next level.”