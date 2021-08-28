Eagles take down Winder-Barrow

WINDER, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles did not let the rain or lightning stop them from beginning their season as they took on the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs to start their 2021 campaign.

The Eagles were looking to replicate the same outcome as last season, when they opened the year with a 27-14 win over the Bulldoggs.

After both teams opened the game with punts, the officials would place the game under a lightning delay that lasted an hour and a half.

Following a long wait in the locker room, play finally resumed, and the Eagles would waste no time getting on the scoreboard. Senior running back Dallas Johnson ran the rock up the middle and down into Bulldogg territory which would lead to a 35-yard field goal from senior Rodney Williams to give the Eagles a 3-0 advantage.

The Bulldogg would not show any signs of rust either as they would quickly march down the field and take the lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Conyer Smith to Trevor Summerfield to give Winder-Barrow the 6-3 lead after a missed extra-point attempt.

After multiple empty drives from both teams, the Eagles would stick to the ground and take the lead back on a four-yard rush by Kenia Grier to give Eastside the 10-6 lead halfway through the second quarter.

Both defenses would continue to make the necessary stops as the 10-6 score would carry over into halftime.

After being forced to punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, the Bulldoggs would finally break through on defense as they would get in the backfield and block the Eagles’ punt and force the safety to trim the Eastside lead to 10-8 early in the second half.

Running back Dallas Johnson later ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles ahead 17-8 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

With 7:37 remaining in regulation, Rodney Williams Jr. converted a 41-yard field goal to extend the Eagles lead to 20-8, which would be the final points of the contest.