Johns Creek hires Eagles defensive coordinator Jason Tester as head coach

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Eastside defensive coordinator Jason Tester has been hired as the newest head coach of Johns Creek.

The school made an announcement on Wednesday through a news release on their website.

“We are excited to bring Coach Tester and his family to Johns Creek,” the release stated. “He is a strong leader who has excelled in helping student athletes during his entire coaching career. We look forward to the next chapter of Gladiator football with Coach Tester leading the charge. Coach Tester is passionate about building a strong culture and is eager to lead Johns Creek football to new heights.”

Tester returned to Eastside in 2025 after serving as the head coach of the Flowery Branch Falcons for three seasons. He also coached at Eastside from 2007-13 under head coach Rick Hurst. Some of his other stops include Grand Haven High School in Michigan as a head coach as well as Brookwood, Grayson and St. Pius X as an assistant coach.

Tester will join a Johns Creek team that was among the worst in the state last year. Ranked 422nd in the state according to MaxPreps.com, the Gladiators only scored seven points for the entire season, which came in their last game against Chattahoochee.

Johns Creek parted ways with former head coach Jim Rowell after three seasons following the team’s ninth game last year. The school has not won a game since 2023.

It is not yet clear who will replace Tester as Eastside’s defensive coordinator for 2026 and beyond



