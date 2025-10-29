Jayah Johnson provides the ‘youth factor’ for Lady Eagles

Most sports teams have players that they call the “x-factor.” It is often considered as a player who can provide a significant impact to a game at any given moment.

For the Eastside Lady Eagles, considering someone as the x-factor would not be accurate. Rather, the Lady Eagles have a “youth factor” that has paid off in a big way.

Leading that charge is freshman standout Jayah Johnson.

At just 14 years old, Johnson has positioned herself as one of the top players in a team that has several Division I commits. It is a position she did not anticipate to have this early into her career.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect to have this big of a role this year,” Johnson said. “But I knew that the girls had my back and so did Coach [Heather] Wood. When they called me up, I was ready.”

While Johnson’s humility is second nature, it was not a coincidence as to how she got here.

Johnson began her softball journey at the Earl O’Neal sports complex in Rockdale County, where she shined as a prodigy. Coached by her father – who still tries to attend every game – she began to learn the ins and outs of softball, excelling while doing so.

The freshman’s stock continued to rise after a standout season with her travel ball squad, Georgia Impact Premier McBay. As a pitcher, Johnson accounted for 51 strikeouts with a 2.91 ERA. On the offensive end, Johnson hit 15 singles, 12 doubles, eight triples and an astonishing 23 home runs, finishing the season with a .983 slugging percentage.

Despite the slew of talent that the Lady Eagles possess, it was inevitable that Johnson would earn a starting role. As the team’s starting shortstop, she has settled as a feared two-way player on the left side of the diamond alongside Georgia Tech commit Donee Morain.

Arguably though, Johnson’s strongest work has come at the plate. In the regular season, she earned 32 RBIs, 23 hits and six home runs.

While Johnson was not as much of a presence on the mound this season — likely due to the solid rotation of seniors Eva Davis and Kylee Lawrence – she was still efficient. In 11 innings pitched, she earned 13 strikeouts.

Overall, Johnson has meshed well as part of a state title contending Lady Eagles squad. She attributes this to the team culture.

“The energy is great,” Johnson said. “No matter when we’re down, when we’re up. It’s just the energy they bring in.”

Johnson and the Lady Eagles have already tackled two big goals in the Newton Cup and the 8-AAAA championship. Next on their list is a state championship in Columbus this weekend.

But no matter the outcome of this weekend’s slate, Lady Eagles fans know that a new star is on their horizon.

“She will play a big part in the future of our program and is just a phenomenal athlete,” said head coach Heather Wood. “She has already contributed so much to our team. Overall, I’ve been very pleased with what she’s been able to do.”



