Eastside wrestling reaping benefits of early season work

The work done in the early hours of the preseason is coming to fruition for Eastside’s wrestling program.

According to head coach Caleb Payne, the success has been due to the team spending more time on the mat than off since they wrapped up an impressive 2023-24 campaign.

“A lot of it is just the guys that I coach and especially the varsity guys, they work their butts off,” Payne said. “Since last season, we took maybe a few weeks off but we had May and April sessions where we were going two times a week. We went in June four days a week and went to tournaments in the summer. Offseason conditioning started late August into early September. We practiced or had a meet almost every day except Sunday since October. It is good to see them reap the benefits of how hard they are working. Especially some of these guys that are seniors, with how hard they have worked these last few years.”

The work translated to a strong finish at the region duals, which saw Eastside place in second amongst Region 8-AAAA teams.

One week later, the Eastside traveled to Ola High School to compete in the Class AAAA dual. The result was a top sixth finish and the team’s best placement since 2009.

With multiple strong wrestling programs residing in Class AAAA, it is safe to say Payne was pleased with the Eagles’ placement.

“I was extremely happy. 4A is probably one of the deepest, if not the deepest in Georgia for wrestling,” Payne said. “You have teams like Cass, Ola and Central-Carrollton. Central-Carrollton was a state champion in 4A last year, and you have both champs from 5A, Cass and Ola, drop to 4A. Out of those 16 teams, there are about 12 or 14 that are extremely good at wrestling. To get top six was massive.”

The program is looking to continue scaling upwards as it turns its attention to the Region 8-AAAA traditionals, where it is looking for its best finish since the 2008 season.

One advantage for the Eagles going into the event is the location, which is right in Eastside’s back yard.

“It is good for us in regards to weigh-ins and not having trouble. When you get to this time of year, that weight-in is your first opponent — if you miss weight, your season is done,” Payne said. “We were so close to winning the region in duals, it came down to the last few matches , just having another chance to win a region title in the traditional format is huge for us.”

Eastside will enter the traditionals with multiple wrestlers carrying momentum from past meets.

In particular, three Eagles are coming off undefeated performances at the state duals.

Micah Mostek, Nolan Christian and Malachi Riley did not suffer any defeats at Ola on Jan. 18.

When asked about their performances, Payne went straight to the point.

“Nolan, Malachi and Micah were dominant,” Payne said. “With Micah, it was either a pin or a tech pretty much every match he wrestled. Nolan, he beat a state placer. He [Christian] stalled out in the third period but all his others were pins. Again, you’re at the state duals, so everyone you’re wrestling either is going to qualify for individuals or place at individuals. It was good to see them dominate good competition.”

The three have been on a strong stretch, as the three wrestlers hold records of 23-3(Mostek), 31-6(Christian) and 33-8(Riley).

Outside of the three perfect performances at the state duals, there were some other names that acquired clutch wins for Payne and the Eagles, such as 29-8 Hasaan Williams and 23-15 Jordan Amadee.

“Hasaan Williams lost a tough one the first day against Ware County, he was up and the guy came back and pinned him — he went undefeated the next day, [it was] dominant,” Payne said. “Jordan Amadee was one that was huge. Against St. Pius, he won it at the end by decision to clinch that dual and against Locust Grove, he lost by decision, but by doing that he clinched the dual for us as well. He had two clutch performances to help us”

As the team dives into preparation for traditionals, getting to correct weight and staying ready has been the focus with extended rest.

“The big thing is just making sure we are back on our weight after a couple days off,” Payne said. “Just making sure we are getting back on the weights we are supposed to be at and we don’t do as much live work next week to make sure we are fresh.”

With three important weekends ahead for the Eagles, Payne had no doubt in his mind when discussing the readiness of the team. Once again, it all came down to the early work ahead of the season.

“[They’re] definitely bought in, it’s all just their hard work,” Payne said. “Especially in the preseason, we do a lot of early morning workouts and obviously they are not easy. Three days a week you are having to wake up at 5 a.m. and get here by 5:50 a.m. and go through school after a tough workout. I had some guys that played football getting here at 5:50 a.m. and going through a workout for an hour and a half, going through a school day and then going through a football practice. There aren’t people on earth that can do something like that.”