Eastside looks to stay perfect against Walnut Grove

The Eastside Eagles (6-0, 2-0) will look to keep their perfect season intact as they face the Walnut Grove Warriors (4-1, 1-0) on Saturday at Sharp Stadium.

The game was originally set to happen on Thursday, but the aftermath of the BioLab fire in Rockdale County forced the game to be postponed by two days. Nevertheless, the Eagles will look to continue their wave of momentum after defeating Madison County on the road 37-7 last weekend.

On the ground, the Eagles have been stellar this year, with 22 rushing touchdowns on the season – five of which came last week.

Georgia Tech commit and All-Cov News most valuable player candidate Jayden Barr has led the way for the Eagles offense, averaging 128.3 all-purpose yards per game and 14 total touchdowns.

Together, the Eastside offense is averaging 41 points a game, according to MaxPreps.

The Eagles defense, led by Tennessee commit Christian Gass and Tyler Marks have also been efficient this season, allowing 21 or fewer points all season long.

But Walnut Grove has also fared well on both sides of the ball.

The Warriors are allowing just 13 points per game and have not given up more than 19 points all season. Senior D’lante Overstreet leads the teams with 32 tackles, three for losses and six sacks.

Walnut Grove has also been productive on offense, scoring more than 28 points in all of its wins this season.

That effort has been led by senior running back Emadd Howard, who has 15 total touchdowns and is averaging 195.4 yards per game. However, Howard is reportedly unavailable for Saturday’s game, leaving the Warriors without its leading offensive producer.

The Warriors will have to rely on other players, including the arm of sophomore quarterback Billy Hendrix – who has only thrown two touchdown passes this season.

Saturday’s contest should be an interesting one, as kickoff will commence at 7:30 p.m. at Sharp Stadium.



