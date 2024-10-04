Eastside Lady Eagles suffer first loss of season in nail biter with East Forsyth

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Lady Eagles fell for the first time this season in a one-point loss to East Forsyth in a pivotal road contest 4-5.

Eastside entered Thursday’s matchup with a 18-0 record, the team’s longest win streak since the team won 19 consecutive games during the 2019-20 season.

The win also put East Forsyth in sole possession of first place in Region 8-AAAA.

Lady Broncos five-run second inning puts them ahead

East Forysth scored all of its runs in the second inning and that was all it needed to dethrone the Lady Eagles.

After Eastside moved ahead 2-0 on a two-run single from Donee Morain in the top of the second, the Lady Broncos managed to load the bases with no outs.

Back-to-back RBi singles from Cali Marshall and Ava Cowart tied the game at 2-2.

In the next at-bat, Cadence Alberty took the biggest swing of the day.

On the third pitch of the sequence, Alberty laced the ball over the center field wall for a three-run home run to put the Lady Broncos ahead 5-2.

In the fourth frame, Eastside inched closer.

After a leadoff walk from Avery Jewell that was followed by a double from Savanna Griffin, Emilie Jernigan drove in a run on an RBI groundout.

However, the Lady Eagles were unable to get the other run across as the team stranded two runners on base.

Eastside put runners on the basepaths in the ensuing two innings but were once again stopped.

In the final inning of the game, Eva Davis put the Lady Eagles within one.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Davis hit a solo home run on a line drive that went over the left field wall.

Trailing by one, East Forsyth induced the final two outs of the seventh to close the game and give the Lady Eagles their first loss in 342 days.

Costly errors for the Lady Eagles

In the team’s first loss of the year, errors played a part.

The Lady eagles committed two errors in the second inning prior to the Lady Broncos scoring their five runs.

Ultimately, all five runs for East Forsyth were unearned.

Lady Eagles on the stat sheet

At the plate, five different Lady Eagles came away with hits.

Morain led the way with two RBIs and two walks in the leadoff spot.

On the mound, Kylee Lawrence pitched the first five innings for the Lady Eagles and was tabbed with the loss despite not allowing an earned run. Lawrence struck out four batters and allowed eight hits.

Davis pitched one inning of relief and struck out a pair of batters while allowing one hit.

What’s Next?

The Lady Broncos sit atop the region with a 11-1 record, but have played one more game than the Lady Eagles, who sit at 10-1.

Eastside played its final game of the regular season Friday, Oct. 4 in a region matchup with Walnut Grove (10-13, 8-3).