Eastside finishes late-season surge with help of Taylor’s two-way presence

The Eagles surged in the second half of the season as a once 2-3 team finished the regular season with a 6-4 and comfortably in playoff contention.

One of the many reasons for the success is senior Jace Taylor, who has begun to take off as one of Jay Cawthon’s best two way players.

Eastside won four of its final five games to end the season, and the 6-foot-1 wide receiver and defensive back proved to be a big factor in each one.

“I think finally about halfway through the season he got in shape to play both sides,” Cawthon said. “We don’t have the luxury right now to have some people that can sub in so we have a lot of guys, especially skill players, going both ways. I think that has been the key and he has been a big part the last four or five games.”

In Eastside’s regular season finale that featured a rout over Cedar Shoals, Taylor hauled in three catches for 44 yards and a score while he also grabbed a diving interception on defense.

An experienced pass rush made things extremely difficult for Jaguars quarterback Bradin Bryant, and Taylor noted how that made it even easier for the guys in the secondary.

“I can’t be more thankful for my guys, they work hard every practice and it's being shown,” Taylor said. “I am proud of them.”

A week prior against East Forsyth, Taylor finished with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown to go with a pass deflection.

In the three games before that, Taylor totaled nine catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns — one in each game.

Perhaps the biggest performance of the season for Taylor came in the Eagles’ matchup with the powerhouse North Oconee.

Against the Titans, Taylor caught six passes for 80 yards and a score.

The Eagles have a long history of two-way players that have made impacts. A list that includes former Eastside greats such as Jayden Barr, E’sean Arnold and Eric Stokes.

Taylor leads the pack for this year’s team that includes other two-way options such as Christian Seymore, Tyler Solomon and Xavier Joseph.

For the senior, the key to making the impact on both sides begins in the days leading up to the game.

“Just practice hard, get in good shape and practice how you play,” Taylor said. “At practice we just take every rep 100 percent and use that to your advantage.”

With an entire regular season complete, Taylor finished second on the team in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns.

On defense, Taylor’s five interceptions lead the team while he is tied in with a team-high one forced fumble.

With Taylor’s help, Eastside is a lock for the Class AAAA playoffs and will get two weeks off before the first round for the second consecutive year.

According to Taylor, the time off will give the team a chance to regenerate its health and prepare for what they hope to be another deep playoff run.

“[We will] regenerate our bodies, watch film and practice hard,” Taylor said.