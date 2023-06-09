Eastside basketball teaches fundamentals during youth camp

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside boys basketball held its summer youth camp this past week for the first time in the school's new gymnasium. The Eagles’ camp was called “Develop ‘U’ Skills and Drills Camp.”

The camp ran from June 5-8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Though it was hosted by the boys team, girls and boys — who are incoming third through eighth graders — were open to register.

Breakfast and lunch were provided for the campers and they each received a camp T-shirt.

Around 30 kids participated and learned the fundamentals of basketball. They were taught — by high school coaches and players who volunteered — dribbling skills with their right and left hands, dribbling with two balls, shooting drills, layup drills, defense drills and more.

In the morning of every day, kids worked on their skills and, in the afternoons, did more competitive activities with 3 vs. 3 and 5 vs. 5. Campers even participated in an unique activity by head coach Dorrian Randolph called, “Money Shot.”



