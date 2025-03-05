Brown signs to play football at Georgia Military College

On Tuesday, Eastside senior Tagen Brown penned his letter of intent to continue his football career at Georgia Military College.

The 6-foot-3 offensive lineman made his decision in front of family, friends, coaches and current and former teammates in the Eagles’ auditorium.

Immediately after the ceremony, Brown spoke to The Covington News about the nerves he experienced ahead of his decision.

“Going up there, I was a little frightened and scared, because I am not a big publicity guy,” Brown said.

Brown was a veteran for the Eagles as the senior saw his fair share of playing time throughout his career.

As both a junior and a senior, Brown was named to the First Team All-Region as well as the All-Cov News First Team.

With Brown being the third Eastside offensive lineman in the 2025 class to sign, the senior shed light on just how special the unit was and how they did not listen to the noise early in their careers.

“We had a really good offensive line,” Brown said. “I remember my sophomore year, we were told we were young and some stuff was said about us. We were young but we built each other up and we had a great offensive line this year.”

Brown discussed how the coaching staff at Georgia Military College welcomed him and how the distance to the college played a role in his decision.

“The coach I was talking to, the offensive line coach, is a really good dude. We connected, we bonded,” Brown said. “It is not too far, that was one of the big things and a deal breaker for me. I’ve been home my whole life, I didn't really step out of my house until I was in high school so that was a big deal.”

In reflection of his Eagles career, Brown shared how his current program helped him prepare for his new one.

“Discipline,” Brown said. “The coaches taught me a lot about discipline. Just doing what’s right. They always say, ‘When you go out, you show Eastside and yourself as well.’”

With the only thing left for Brown to do is graduate and suit up for the Bulldogs, the senior told The News exactly what kind of player Georgia Military College will be getting.

“They are getting a good, hard working player,” Brown said.