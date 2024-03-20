Brayson Osborn signs with Georgetown College

In a special ceremony on March 13, Brayson Osborn penned his national letter of intent to play baseball at Georgetown College.

Osborn made the signing official in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches in Eastside's auditorium.

Once the ceremony concluded, Osborn relayed his thoughts on the day.

“It feels great,” Osborn said. “Like I said, I got to give all glory to God because, otherwise, I wouldn’t be here without him. I’m ready for the next chapter…ready to go on my journey, do big things.”

Having so many of his supporters present assisted in the day’s significance, too, for Osborn.

“It means a lot, because they’ve all helped me to get here,” Osborn said.

Georgetown College resides in Georgetown, Kentucky, which is over 400 miles away from Covington.

When asked, Osborn shared why Georgetown was the right fit for him.

“I really went up there and I just really liked the campus,” Osborn said. “I had other offers, but it was a sell for me, because I went up there and [the] campus was super nice, super friendly, safe and everything. So, I just decided to go there.”

Osborn labeled himself as a utility player with his primary position being third baseman. His favorite player is Andrelton Simmons, a former shortstop of the Atlanta Braves.

Osborn said he “wanted to be just like him” growing up and even wears Simmons’ jersey number — No. 8.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid,” Osborn said. “Growing up, baseball’s been my thing, but to be here right now is just surreal.”

Now, with the next chapter of his career upcoming in the fall, Osborn recognized his growth as a player over the last few years.

“Starting out, I wasn’t doing too hot, because I was on JV and everything,” Osborn said. “I’ve grown as a player, worked my butt off and finally paid off.”