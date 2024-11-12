Aralyn Everett named Gerogia College Player of the Week for second time this season

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – For the second time this season, Eastside High School alumni Aralyn Everett has been named Zaxby’s Player of the Week at Georgia College and State University.

Everett is a Covington native who plays soccer for the Bobcats. She is currently in her senior season after graduating from Eastside High School in 2021.

The soccer standout led the Bobcats to a home victory over Clayton State University in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt conference tournament on Saturday, Nov. 9, scoring the game winning goal for the 2-1 victory.

It is the second time that Everett has hit a game winner this season, with the first coming in an upset 1-0 victory against Lander on Oct. 19. She won Player of the Week for her efforts in that game as well.

This season Everett has scored four goals and one assist in 14 appearances, according to official statistics from Georgia College.

Everett was a standout player at Eastside, netting 30+ goals in her first two seasons. She became the 15th player to play at the collegiate level when she signed with the Bobcats in 2020.



