Eagles, Redskins earn first place finishes at state wrestling championships

MACON, Ga. — The GHSA State Wrestling Championships took place over the weekend as wrestlers from each county-area school competed at the state ranks.

By the end of the meet on Friday, multiple Redskins earned state titles along with Eastside’s Micah Mostek.

Mostek leads the way for the Eagles in Macon

As only a sophomore, Mostek(106-pound weight class) is a state champion wrestler in Class AAAA.

Mostek breezed his way through the region's traditions and sectionals to secure his spot at the state meet for the second consecutive year.

After earning a win via technical fall over Perry’s Immanuel Seguar, Mostek earned back-to-back wins by fall against Central-Carrollton’s Jase Moore and St. Pius X’s John Soha.

In the first place match, Mostek defeated Cass’s Hyaden Trimm via 10-8 decision to earn his first state championship at the 106-pound weight class.

Eastside senior Nolan Christian finished as the Class AAAA runner up in the 126-pound weight class.

Christian won three consecutive matches to begin the state meet to earn his spot in the first place match.

From there, Christian was defeated by Central-Carrollton’s Ty Murray via technical fall.

Fellow senior Malachi Riley finished in fourth place in the 165-pound weight class.

Riley earned two wins via fall to begin the meet before he was defeated by Woodland’s Zachary Wallace.

In the consolation bracket, Riley defeated Ware County’s David Muchinson before falling to Blessed Trinity’s Bo Davis in the third place match.

Social Circle claims handful of first place finishes

Four Redskins left Macon as state champions for Class A-Division I

Gable Hargrove earned first place in the 106-pound weight class.

After three consecutive wins via fall over wrestlers from Brantley County, Dade County and Elbert County, Gable earned a spot in the first place match.

From there, Gable defeated Fellowship Christian’s Bruce Rasberry by technical fall.

James Seivers earned first place in the 132-pound weight class.

Sievers opened the event with a pair of wins via fall over Berrien County’s James Reliford and McNair’s Houston Simmons.

After defeating Bremen’s Tucker Karr, Sievers went on to beat Temple’s Jayden Brown in the first place match to earn a state title.

Curtis Duren claimed a state title in the 138-pound weight class.

Duren won by fall over Baconton Charter’s Scott Oliver before winning a trio of decision wins on his way to a state title.

In the first place match, Duren defeated Brantley County’s Dallon Lowe by 10-2 major decision.

Dane Kracht took home first place in the 157-pound weight class.

Kracht earned a pair of wins via fall over Screven County’s Wyatt Sowell and Toombs County’s Slade Landrum to begin the meet.

From there, Kracht won via 15-8 decision over Mt. Pisgah’s Christian Lange.

In the first place match. Kracht defeated St. Francis’s Jace Parent.

Cohen Hargrove took home second place in the 120-pound weight class.

After wins over Fellowship Christian’s Graham Jones and Trion’s Silas Mills, Cohen defeated Mt. Vernon’s John Charles Moeser in the semi-final to advance to the first place match.

There, Cohen was defeated by Toombs County’s Walker Bunch on a 10-5 decision.

The Redskins earned a pair of third place finishes from Laudon Ethridge and Levi Kendall.

Ethirdge began the meet with a pair of wins via fall over Berrien County’s Drew Jones and Fannin County’s Landon Poole. However, Ethridge was defeated by Toombs County’s Wyatt Bunch in the semi-final.

Ethridge won his first consolation match before beating Pepperell’s Maddox Russell in the third palace match for the 126-pound weight class.

Kendall beat Oglethorpe County’s Klo Say in the opening match for the 175-pound weight class. From there, Kendall lost his second match to Vidalia’s Gabriel Hightower.

After the loss, Kendall went on to win four straight matches that were capped by a win over Gordon Lee’s Layne Vaughn in the third place match.