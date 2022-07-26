CFB: Chick-fil-A Kickoff featuring Georgia Tech, Clemson sold out

ATLANTA — The 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Clemson and Georgia Tech has officially sold all available tickets for its prime-time matchup on Labor Day night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will kick off in prime time at 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 5 and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The matchup is the first-ever clash between two ACC teams since the creation of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2008.

“The historic rivalry between Clemson and Georgia Tech will continue in this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, featuring two schools from the same conference for the first time in our game’s history,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “Both teams and their passionate fan bases will create an electric atmosphere when they compete on the national stage to begin the 2022 ACC season.”

Stadium configuration for the game will be similar to last year’s inaugural “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” game when Georgia Tech defeated No. 20 North Carolina, 45-22. A very limited allotment of tickets have been reserved for fans that still wish to purchase Georgia Tech season tickets or three-game mini-packs. For more information, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

“We’re excited to open the 2022 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Being the only college football team in the nation that is guaranteed to play a game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a huge privilege for Georgia Tech football, and doing it in the season opener against a great opponent like Clemson only sharpens our focus as we approach the season,” said Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins. “We’re looking forward to playing in front of a great crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a huge Monday Night Football television audience on ESPN.”

This will be Clemson’s third appearance in the game, after facing Alabama in the inaugural Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2008 and then defeating Auburn 26-19 in 2012. Georgia Tech will play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game for the second time after previously facing Tennessee in 2017. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series vs. Clemson 50-34-2, but the Tigers have won the last seven contests, including a 14-8 victory last season.

As the nation’s longest-running kickoff game, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game averages 67,064 fans – higher than the attendance of 43 bowl games last year – and has an average payout of $5.96 million which is higher than 30 bowl games during the 2022-21 Bowl Season. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games also have a strong television viewership year-after-year, with more than 87.5 million viewers since the inaugural series in 2008.

The teams will battle for The Old Leather Helmet Trophy, one of college football’s newest rivalry-style icons. Traditionally, winners of The Old Leather Helmet don the helmet on the field after the game, starting with the head coach and then rotating from player to player as the team celebrates its victory.



