Velasquez to continue soccer career at ABAC

On Wednesday, Alcovy senior Michelle Velasquez signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College(ABAC).

Velasquez signed to ABAC during a ceremony held in the TIgers’ gym. Tigers’ athletic director Patrick Carter and girls soccer head coach Toby Davis spoke about Velasquez before the senior put pen to paper.

Once it was official, there were a lot of emotions for Velasquez.

“Exciting, overwhelming, nervous, but I am happy,” Velasquez said.

It was not until her senior year that Velasquez began to think she could take her skill-set to the collegiate level.

“This year,” Velasquez said. “I didn't really think about it too much but I realized that if I could put some highlights in then I could go to the next level and continue my athletic career for the next four years.”

For Velasquez, the decision to go south to Tifton and ABAC was rooted in the way she was treated on her visits.

“The staff team and the coaches — they were very welcoming,” Velasquez said. “I really felt welcomed there and I decided that to be my choice. It is also close to home so I don't want to go too far.”

In reflection of her Lady Tigers career, helping the team capture big wins tops the list of Velasquez’s favorite moments.

“Some of the bus rides over to the games and when we mercy ruled most of the teams last year. That felt real good,” Velasquez said. “Putting the score up for our girls was good.”

As she wraps up the final stages of her high school career, Velasquez spoke about the kind of player ABAC will be getting next season.

“I am a little aggressive, I’ll say that,” Velasquez said. “But I am going to be pushy with myself because I don’t want to reach those limits, but I am aggressive. I am enjoyable to be with, I like to keep a good energy with the team. Even if it's a loss, I will always have energy for us no matter what.”