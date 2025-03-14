Spann signs to continue cheer career at Brenau University

On Thursday, Alcovy’s Hannah Spann signed to Brenau University to continue her cheerleading career with the Golden Tigers.

Spann signed in the Tigers’ media center in front of family, friends, teammates and teachers.

Following the signing, Spann shared what emotions she felt on the day she made the move official.

“[I am] very excited, very happy,’ Spann said. “I am just ready to move on to the next step.”

For Spann, cheerleading is something she has been doing for years and it grew into something she could do at the next level.

“I love cheer, and I have been doing it since the sixth grade,” Spann said. “It is really something I am passionate for and I am happy about it, it brings me joy.”

During her interactions with Brenau and its cheerleading program, Spann noted a few people that helped her during the recruitment process.

“Rachel Eck, she is the counselor up there, she really helped me out with the cheer stuff and just entered Brenau,” Spann said. “I just want to thank Rachel Eck and the cheer coach up there, coach Housworth.”

With her Alcovy cheerleading career in its final stages, Spann shared some of her favorite moments cheering for the Tigers.

“Basketball games,” Spann said. ‘Our basketball games and battling other cheerleaders. That is what sticks out to me, I love that. Also, having fun with my cheerleaders. They bring so much happiness and positivity to cheer.”