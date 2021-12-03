PREP FOOTBALL: Tigers take historic strides in 2021 campaign

COVINGTON, Ga. — Historical would be the best word to describe Alcovy’s 2021 football season. From week one at North Forsyth on Aug. 20, 2021, to now, the Tigers have accomplished a lot of firsts in their program’s history.

The most momentous achievement came on Nov. 6 at Sharp Stadium. Alcovy faced off against Evans High School to battle for the Region 3-AAAAAA crown.

When all was said and done, the Tigers prevailed and claimed the title. It was the first region championship Alcovy has ever won before.

That win carried more significance, though.

Not only did that clinch the region title, but it also capped off a 5-4 regular season for the Tigers. Having a winning record to finish the regular season hadn’t been done since 2013. Nov. 6’s win also capped the program’s first, four-game winning streak since 2013, too.

To top it all off, beating Evans ended a five-game losing streak to the Knights.

Following the regular season finale win over Evans, the Tigers prepared for the playoffs.

With Alcovy receiving a first-round bye, it was the first time that it has ever played in a second round state playoff game before.

Additionally, Alcovy’s playoff appearance marked the second straight year the Tigers have qualified for the postseason.

The last time that happened was the 2012-2013 seasons.

So, with all of that, 2021 was an impressive season for the Tigers. They finished 5-4 overall with a 5-0 region record. They made it to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs where Alcovy’s season ended with a 43-21 loss to Carrollton.

After the season’s conclusion, head coach Jason Dukes took to Twitter his feelings about the players’ efforts all season long.

“To my Alcovy football team,” Dukes’ tweet said. “First things first. I love you! Words can’t properly describe how incredibly proud I am of the way you represented your families, school and community. Seniors, I owe you a debt of gratitude for how you committed to BEING THE CHANGE!”