PREP FOOTBALL: Tigers make presence known on All-Region team

COVINGTON, Ga.- To win a region championship, it takes contributions from players on both sides of the ball. Alcovy, who is the reigning Region 3-AAAAAA champions, is no exception.

All of the region coaches took notice of the Tigers’ run this year when voting for the All-Region team. After all of the votes were cast, 16 Tigers earned All-Region honors and every one of the players made it to the First Team.

Three of the players earned special honors, though.

Ashton Evans, Alcovy’s quarterback, was voted as Offensive Player of the Year. Evans, completing 56% of his passes, threw 1,781 yards as well as 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. On the ground, Evans added four rushing touchdowns, too.

Region Athlete of the Year went to a Tiger who seemed to be everywhere on the field.

Jamel Johnson made contributions as wide receiver, defensive back, kick and punt returner.

As a wideout, Johnson averaged 32.9 yards per reception and collected three touchdowns. He also had 42 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and five pass deflections on defense. On punt returns, Johnson averaged 22.3 yards per return and 20.6 yards per kickoff return.

Johnson wasn’t the only player recognized for his impact on special teams.

Braxton Crawford was recognized as the region’s Kicker of the Year.

Crawford went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts in 2021 with a long of 32 yards. He converted 23-of-27 extra-point attempts, too. Serving as the team’s punter, Crawford pinned opponents inside their own 20, 10 times and had two touchbacks on kickoffs.

Thirteen other players were also recognized from both sides of the ball.

Defensively, Raymir Brown, AJ Woods, Justin Buchanan, Armani Russ, Damani Duss and Christian Lewis earned First Team honors.

Brown, as a defensive back, recorded 48 tackles and one tackle for loss. Linebackers Woods and Buchanan tallied 25 and 47 tackles, respectively. Woods added to his resume with two tackles for loss while Buchanan had four such tackles and one interception.

Russ led the way from the linebacking core with 53 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

From the defensive line, Dumas and Lewis put together quite the season.

Dumas had 27 tackles, seven of which were tackles for loss, and added two sacks. Lewis contributed with 29 total tackles as well as an interception.

Alcovy’s offense wasn’t outdone, though.

Mathias Height, Bobby Smith, Tristan Mayweather, MJ Stroud, Levi Adcox, Desmond Page and Isaiah Kairy earned All-Region honors as well.

Height compiled 816 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Smith, a fellow receiver, had 329 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Alcovy’s leading rusher, Mayweather, rushed for 761 yards on the ground and scored nine touchdowns in 2021. He also had three games where he rushed for over 100 yards.

Tight end Stroud had 138 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Adcox was voted on as an H-Back while Page and Kairy were voted as offensive linemen.

All of these honorees were led by head coach Jason Dukes who received Region Coach of the Year for 2021, too.

Dukes took over three years ago as head coach. A year before his arrival, the Tigers went 0-5 in region play. This year, they went 5-0 and the program’s first-ever region championship to top it all off.



