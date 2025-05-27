Pollett pens NLI to Agnes Scott for soccer

Alcovy’s Abigail Pollett made her move to Agnes Scott official during a signing ceremony on Wednesday.

In what was a moment she had been waiting for, Pollett spoke about what was going through her head on the day.

“I was nervous, I didn’t not know what my parents were going to say or anything. I knew what the coach was going to say but I was overall excited about it,” Pollett said.”I knew where I was going for a while, and I have always wanted a signing day so I was glad to have it happen.”

With a scholarship opportunity paired with a strong connection with the coaches, the decision was an easy one for Pollett.

“They offered me $100,000, that’s all they needed to do,” Pollett said. “I met the coach, he was cool. He was super nice and he was better than most coaches I have had. He was there and he was all about it and they were telling me what I needed to do. I went on a visit the other day and he was very organized and very on it and ready to go.”

Additionally, Pollett is eager for the challenges of facing a new degree of competition and getting to know her new team.

“[I’m excited to] make new teammates and play at a faster pace,” Pollett said. “Being around a different environment and learning how to be able to adapt to it.”

Pollett was a three-sport athlete at Alcovy, as the senior played on the softball and basketball to go along with her skills on the pitch.

It was not until last season that Pollett believed she could take it to the next level.

“Last season,” Pollett said. “I always wanted to go to the next level in either basketball or soccer. Once basketball season ended and I didnt play as well as I hoped, I just locked in on soccer and tried harder and everything and made sure I was able to go to the next level.”

When it comes to her time at Alcovy, netting a brace against a region foe in her junior year topped the list of her favorite moments.

“Last season when we played Morrow High School at Morrow,” Pollett said. “I had scored two back-to-back goals and those were my first two goals.”

Before she takes her talents just down the road to Agnes Scott, Pollett shared what assets she plans to bring to her new team.

“I think I have great leadership with my team,” Pollett said. “This season I did not make captain but I definitely played a part as a captain without having the title. I included everybody, I made sure everyone was good and on it. I’m early to games, early to practice. I didn’t joke around too much, I was just focused on my sport and focused on the reason I was there.”