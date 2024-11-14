Lady Tigers expect to remain consistent and competitive in 2024-25

Consistent. Committed. Competing. Those are the three words that the Alcovy Lady Tigers look to bring to the court this season.

The Lady Tigers remained competitive last year, earning a 14-10 overall record and a 8-6 record in region play. Going into this season, the Lady Tigers have a number of motivating factors that will carry them throughout the year.

The first is team chemistry. Alcovy returns the entire starting five from last season, meaning this team has played and developed together for four years now.

This includes 2024 All-Cov News big of the year Shamariah Gibbs who averaged 11 RPG last season, which was fifth in the entirety of AAAAAA play. Janae Hutcherson, who scored a 34-point game last season, will also return after averaging 13 PPG in 2023-24.

And of course, 2024 All-Cov News sharpshooter Kendall Banks is back for her senior season. Banks returns after posting 12.9 PPG and 63 three-pointers last season, the fourth most in AAAAAA.

Entering his ninth season, veteran head coach Justin Hunter said that this level of chemistry will help them progress at a quicker rate.

“Everybody that is playing that will be playing significant roles on varsity has had the experience,” Hunter said. “They’ve been there before, so they know what it takes.”

The second factor for the Lady Tigers will be a desire to return to their dominant ways. One of the key highlights from last season was the Lady Tigers 8-0 stretch which lasted from Dec. 2023 to January.

Hunter said that while this stretch taught the team a fair amount, he wants his squad to build off of what they have already accomplished.

“That’s another goal,” Hunter said. “Let’s see if we can repeat it. Let’s see if we can exceed it.”

Thirdly, the Lady Tigers are facing a competitive slate of teams that include games in their own backyard. For the first time since the 2019-20 season, Alcovy will play both Eastside and Newton.

Hunter said that this is not lost on the program.

“That rivalry of playing Eastside and Newton. It’s great for not only the schools and the kids, but it’s great for the community,” Hunter said. “Restoring what we have with Newton County, which it has been several years since we’ve played Newton County in a meaningful game. It’s just great to have back.”

While there are plenty of positives for the Lady Tigers, several challenges await this team, too.

Hunter noted the ability to stay injury free has plagued them in the past, and remaining healthy when it counts will be of utmost importance.

Staying in games has also been an issue. Last season, the Lady Tigers lost all but one of the games by 10 points or more.

But Hunter highlighted that while some challenges may await this experienced squad, that the basic principles will help the team persevere through them.

“Just being consistent in all aspects of the game and being committed and being willing to compete has been what we made our object and focus,” Hunter said. “Going into this season I think I see a team that has a good number of people that have remained focused on that object of being consistent, committed and ready for competition.”



