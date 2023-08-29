DIAMOND DAY: Alcovy softball readies for ‘big week’

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy High School hosted the 2023 Diamond Day festivities on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Lady Tigers started the day off with a 7-2 victory over the Newton Lady Rams, but lost to the Eastside Lady Eagles 11-3.

After the day concluded, head coach Miranda Lamb

“It’s always a battle for us whenever we’re playing Eastside,” Lamb said. “I think that affected them more here. I tried to remind them, ‘Hey, we have the talent to be able to battle back with this team.’ And head-to-head, I feel like we have just as much talent, if not more, than the team in green. I think we grew a little bit from that game especially in this heat. Even keeping the focus for five innings in this heat is saying a lot.”

Junior CeCe Williams led the Lady Tigers at the plate in the win versus Newton.

Williams went 4-for-4 and batted in two runs. Kaylie McDonald had an RBI, too, in addition to Jamaya Anderson’s RBI.

Olivia Tomberlin pitched the full, seven inning game. In her outing, Tomberlin allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out two opposing batters.

In the second game against Eastside, it was the Lady Eagles who set the tone early.

By the end of the top of the first, Eaststide led 5-0 followed by a one, two, three bottom half by Alcovy. But the Lady Tigers never seemed to give up.

At the bottom of the fifth inning, they scored three runs. Two of those runs were batted in by Kaitlyn Williams on an RBI double. Tomberlin contributed the third run before the final out was recorded to end the contest.

Saturday’s contest ends the bulk of Alcovy’s non-region slate. Before the season, Lamb wanted to see her team compete throughout each non-region test. Though she would’ve liked to see more, Lamb believes the non-region games will help boost the team’s chances as the season progresses.

“There’s things I think we’re figuring out in those non-region games that will benefit us come October,” Lamb said. “We knew going into it, we talked this summer about how tough that schedule was. I just want to see them compete a little bit more.”

Two of those losses were a 1-0 defeat against Heritage on Aug. 8 and a 5-4 loss at Social Circle on Aug. 15.

Similar to last year, though, the Lady Tigers haven’t missed a beat in the Region 3-AAAAAA part of the schedule.

Alcovy is 2-0 with a 21-0 triumph over Forest Park on Aug. 17 followed seven days later by a 27-0 victory at Mundy’s Mill.

But the region foe to contest the Lady Tigers the most last season — Woodward Academy — comes to town Tuesday, Aug. 29. Alcovy swept the Lady War Eagles in 2022 and won Region 3-AAAAAA.

Lamb believes that facing Newton and Eastside will help her team ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“I told them in the huddle after the game, ‘Next week is a big week. We had five games this week so we have two next week but they’re huge for us,’” Lamb said. “It’s really important to beat Woodward here, because we don’t have the region tournament this year. There’s no chance for us to see them a third time. ‘What are we going to do with them these two times we see them during the season?’”



