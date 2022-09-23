Alcovy softball solidifies top spot in Region 3-AAAAAA with win at Woodward Academy

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — When the Alcovy Lady Tigers walked off Sutherland Family Softball Field, they jumped up and down chanting “Al-co–vy!” in celebration. They had accomplished something that no other Region 3-AAAAAA team came close to doing — defeat the Woodward Academy Lady War Eagles 6-3.

Thursday’s win sits Alcovy firmly atop the region standings with an 11-0 record.

Once the game was over, head coach Miranda Lamb couldn’t stop smiling after seeing how her team performed on the road.

“It feels so great that, if we take care of business next week, we’ll be the outright regular season champions,” Lamb said. “Woodward always has a good ball club so it feels good to beat those types of teams.”