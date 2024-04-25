Ezell Brown’s law enforcement legacy honored with proclamation signed by Governor Brian Kemp

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown’s law enforcement legacy, spanning more than 50 years, was honored with a commendation signed by Georgia Gov. BrianKemp during the 12th Annual Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) Awards Ceremony at the Newton College and Career Academy on April 12.

The family of Brown took to the stage during the award ceremony to announce the presentation of Gov. Kemp’s commendation, reading it out loud to all those in the audience.

At the time, Brown did not know he was receiving this commendation, and it took him by surprise. However, he was humbled and was grateful for those who shared in the moment with him.

The Governor’s commendation read as follows:

Sheriff Brown, a native of Blakely, Georgia was elected the first African American Sheriff of Newton County, Georgia, on November 4, 2008; and Sheriff Ezell Brown began his career in law enforcement in 1973 with the Covington Police Department and joined the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in 1977. He acquired his dual certification in law enforcement and arson investigation through Georgia Peace Officers and Firefighters Standards Training Councils, making him the first certified Arsons Investigator within the agency. He has also been credited for creating Georgia’s first sex offender residential mapping system; and Sheriff Ezell Brown was appointed to the State of Georgia Sex Offender Risk Review Board in 2019 by Governor Brian Kemp. He formally sat on the board of the Georgia Probation Subcommittee for the Council of Criminal Justice Reform, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Newton County Salvation Army and as an Executive Board Member for Georgia Piedmont Technical College; and Sheriff Ezell Brown’s term with the Newton County Sheriffs’ Office has produced state and national accreditations from NCCHC, ACA, and CALEA, making NCSO a Triple Crown Agency - one of only four in the state of Georgia and fifty-three in the United States to acquire tins esteemed level of certification; and Sheriff Ezell Brown currently serves as the 2023-2024 President of the Georgia Sheriffs Association; now

I, Brian P. Kemp, Governor of the State of Georgia, do hereby commend Sheriff Ezell Brown In witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Executive Department to be affixed this 12th day of April in the year of our Lord, Two Thousand and Twenty-Four.

In addition to the Governor’s commendation, Brown was also recognized by the NCSO for his 45 years of dedicated service to the Newton County community.

He was presented with a custom-made anniversary award.