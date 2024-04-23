‘Heavy Hittas’ place first at national drumline competition

The Alcovy Drumline “Heavy Hittas” showcased their exceptional talent and dedication at the national drumline competition held in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, April 13.

Competing against some of the finest middle and high school drumlines from across states, in front of prestigious bands including college drumlines from prestigious institutions like Talladega College (AL), Jackson State University (MS), Langston University (OK) and Lane College (TN), the Alcovy Drumline emerged victorious, claiming first place.

“This win is a testament to our students’ outstanding abilities and hard work,” said Brian Coates, band director of the Alcovy band program. “It further solidifies the Alcovy band program as the epitome of musical excellence not just in Newton County but also on the state and national stages.”

The competition served as a platform for the Alcovy Drumline to represent themselves and their school, Newton County, and the state of Georgia. The students’ performance highlighted their commitment to musical excellence and garnered admiration from audiences and competitors.

“We are immensely proud of our students for their remarkable achievement,” Coates said. “Their performance reflects the highest standards of musical proficiency and brings honor to our community.”

The Alcovy Drumline’s success underscores the strength and talent within the Alcovy band program, solidifying its reputation as a leading musical force in the region. The program’s dedication to fostering musical talent and excellence continues to resonate across state and national levels.