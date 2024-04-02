Alcovy Tigers walk off the Panthers on Lester's sacrifice fly





On Wednesday, March 27 Alcovy used a Dylan Lester sac fly to walk off against Forest Park 8-7 as it was able to fight off a pesky Panthers squad.

The Tigers entered the bottom of the seventh down 7-6.

After Luke Rosser reached on an error from the Panthers fielders, Kris Ross drove him in on an RBI single to center field.

Then, Dylan Lester hit a high fly ball into left field with one out as Ross waited to tag up from third base. On the catch, Ross tagged and the throw was not on time, which allowed the Tigers to stop the Panthers from grabbing a comeback win.

The Tigers went up 5-0 in the first inning thanks to three base hits and some heads up baserunning. However, the Panthers kept fighting and scored a run in each of the next four innings and entered the 6th inning trailing by just one run, 5-4.

Forest Park kept themselves in the game with a keen eye, earning 12 walks and three hits on the afternoon.

Reece Payne had a long outing on the mound, pitching five innings with six walks and nine of the Tigers’ 10 strikeouts. Payne had a total of 103 pitches on the day, with 53 of those finding the zone.

Five Alcovy batters combined for seven hits in the outing and the Tigers batting lineup managed to add five walks to those en route to the victory. The bottom of the Tigers batting lineup showed out, with the six spot all the way through the nine spot earning an RBI.

Alcovy currently sits at third in the Region 3-AAAAAA standings at 5-3 and have a 9-6 record on the season. If the Tigers can win out, they can pass Rockdale County who is currently second in the region.

The Tigers are on a two game win streak and will look to build on that heading into the final stretch of their season, where four of their final six games will be region matchups that will affect playoff seeding.

The Tigers have their next game scheduled for April 4 at home against Monroe Area.