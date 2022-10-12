Alcovy Lady Tigers send statement in region championship quest

Winning 24 games is the first time since the 2014 season that the Lady Tigers won more than 20 games in a season. It's also the first time since 2015 where Alcovy won the region.

Now, Alcovy is headed back to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Going back to the playoffs fueled the team's motivation all season long, according to CeCe.

"A lot of people were saying, ‘That was luck that they [made it to the playoffs last year.’]," CeCe said. "We just had to prove that it was not just luck but this year we were going to make it further."

Alcovy did just that by going from the No. 4 seed a year ago to now claiming the top spot in region.

The Lady Tigers had some noteworthy wins along the way, too. They defeated Grovetown, Newton, Campbell, Lamar County and George Walton Academy. They did so while dominating most of their region opponents by an average of 16-1, which featured eight shutouts.

Hoy believes the team’s determination makes them better now than they were at the beginning of the year.

"We’re leaving it all out on the field," Hoy said. "Even if something goes wrong, we don’t let it affect the rest of the game and we keep moving on. And, with our at-bats, if one person gets on, we know the next person is going to get on."