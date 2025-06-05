Davis set to lead Alcovy's first ever flag football team

When the page turns to the 2025-26 school year, a new team will take the field for the Alcovy Tigers.

This upcoming year, the Tigers’ inaugural flag football team will enter its first season under the direction of head coach Toby Davis.

"I'm truly excited to begin a new chapter in my life as the girls flag football coach at Alcovy High School,” Davis said. “I'm highly enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and see a bright future not only for the program at Alcovy but also for the continued growth of girls flag football across Newton County schools."

Prior to 2025-26, Newton High was the only school in the county that had a flag football team. By this time next year, both Alcovy and Eastside will field teams of their own.

Davis, the current head coach for both of Alcovy’s soccer teams, is no stranger to coaching football.

Davis is a 10-time winning coach at Liberty Middle School and coached many of the athletes that currently take the field for all three of the county’s high schools.

With a new chapter on its way, Davis is just looking to spread the love for the game of football.

“I plan to bring success and love to a new program,” Davis said. “My goals are to share my experience and passion for the game that will hopefully bring the best out of these young ladies at Alcovy High School. From day one we will be preaching commitment, dedication, effort, passion, and hard work.”

Prior to stepping down from the role after this past season, Toby Davis coached the Liberty Middle School football program to 10 winning seasons. - photo by Covington News/File Photo



Even though the season is still too far out, the reception from the student-body has been strong, according to Davis.

"The response from students has been outstanding. The young ladies at Alcovy have been eagerly anticipating this opportunity, and their excitement about the launch of a girls flag football team is truly inspiring,” Davis said. “It's a proud moment to see Alcovy officially establish a girls flag football program, and the enthusiasm surrounding it reflects the strong interest and support from our student-athletes.

“Dr. Patrick Carter and I have already engaged with more than 200 young ladies who have expressed interest in joining the program, which is incredibly encouraging. I'm looking forward to seeing our student-athletes come out and compete for a spot on the roster. For this upcoming season, we will field only a varsity girls flag football team, but we're hopeful that we'll be able to expand to include junior varsity and ninth-grade teams in the future."

Unlike the traditional football schedule, Alcovy’s flag football team will compete in a region against other local teams such as Newton, Eastside and schools in the Conyers-area.

As he now prepares to lead another team for the Tigers, Davis shared his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

“I would like to thank Dr. Kristopher Williams and athletic director Dr. Patrick Carter for giving me the opportunity to be the first head flag girls football coach at the Helm,” Davis said. “They both are trusting me to bring growth and a culture of excellence to Alcovy High.