Darrell Johnson looks to bring new energy to Tigers program

It had been nearly five years since new boys head basketball coach Darrell Johnson had walked through the front doors of Alcovy High School. But in speaking in front of his new team on May 19, it was like he never missed a day.

Johnson was named as the new Tigers head coach on May 14 after spending five years away from the program in several head coaching stints with teams across the state.

Filled with enthusiasm, Johnson spoke to players and parents alike two weeks ago in the cafeteria. Throughout his 45-minute speech, he covered all of the ins and outs of what to expect during this new era of Alcovy basketball.

From rising ninth graders to rising seniors, the energy in the room was palpable, something that Johnson was encouraged by.

“Man it’s a really good feeling,” Johnson said. “I really want to take everything that I can with the moment and make the best of this moment. I’m just ready to get to work.”

Johnson brings a wealth of experience – both as a player and coach – to the Tigers program.

The new Tigers head coach spent his college years at Texas Lutheran University, becoming a key contributor for the Bulldogs. After hanging up the jersey, Johnson got into education where he eventually spent two years at Alcovy.

Johnson took his first head coaching job during the 2021-22 school year, coaching the Lady Locust Grove Warriors for two seasons and accumulating a 10-40 record. He then departed to Arabia Mountain for the 2023-24 season, where he posted his best season as a coach at 14-12.

Last season, he coached at Mt. Zion, where he posted a 3-23 record in his lone year.

While the overall record may not be where Johnson would like it to be, the returning Tiger said the best is yet to come. He hopes that returning to Alcovy will not only make him the best coach he can be, but the best educator, too.

“It gives me an opportunity to fully solidify myself not just in the athletic world but in the academic world,” Johnson said. “I pride myself on the student before the athlete, because without that they can’t do anything. Empowerment in the classroom and being the best they can be on the court is really major for me.”

Following the conclusion of the GHSA “dead week,” Johnson’s first task will be to evaluate his squad for the upcoming season.

The makeup of the team is set to look significantly different this season. Key departures like two-time All Cov-News MVP Nick Durham and multi-time All Cov-News recipient Jaqari Smith create glaring holes for the Tigers starting lineup.

That, according to Johnson, should set a fire behind players looking to grab minutes.

“I’m looking for growth,” Johnson said. “I’m looking to find competitors on every level. To go out and just be ready to go give everything we can each and every night.”

Some of those competitors will be Jakori Pinelle, an incoming senior with multiple years at the varsity level. He, alongside twins Adrian and Adarian Johnson, are expected to be the key senior leaders.

Program players such as Kortize Foust, Kellen Hendrix and Jakori Rogers are set to see increased roles. Incoming sophomores Mekhi Hamlin – who saw minutes last season as a freshman – and Kristopher Able are expected to challenge for varsity minutes as well.

While it will be several months before Johnson has a lineup in place, he said he already loves what he is seeing out of the team.

“The players are excited,” Johnson said. “They are really looking forward to what’s to come. They’re optimistic about it and they’re ready to work.”

As offseason summer workouts begin this week, Johnson issued a final message for players, coaches, stakeholders and fans alike.

“Block out the noise,” Johnson said. “ Let’s focus on keeping the main thing, the main thing. And that’s these young men being the best they can be on the floor. I’m ready to go win.”