D'Anthony Bell returns to Alcovy as Tigers retire his No. 10 jersey

Just 10 years after he departed Alcovy as a senior, D’Anthony Bell returned on Tuesday night to see his No. 10 jersey retired by the Tigers.

The ceremony took place during halftime of Alcovy’s girls basketball game as a packed gym witnessed the celebration of one of the program’s best.

Bell, a 2015 Alcovy graduate and current NFL player for the Cleveland Browns, was the first player in program history to have his number retired.

In what was a surreal experience for Bell, he hopes his experiences can shape future Tigers to come.

“I am just blessed, I want to thank God,” Bell said. “I want to thank my management team. I just want to thank my family for showing up and for everyone supporting me. Being the first [NFL player] from Alcovy, I am trying to pave the way for everyone to go.”

Many took turns speaking about Bell and his achievements, including his impressive 10 interceptions during his senior season at Alcovy.

Bell was presented a plaque featuring his retired No. 10 jersey along with his current Browns jersey by principal Dr. Kristopher Williams, athletic director Dr. Patrick Carter and Tigers head coach Spencer Fortson.

Bell reacting to the plaque with his retired jersey on Tuesday, February. 4. - photo by Garrett Pitts



Once the ceremony came to a close, Bell took time to embrace with his family, friends, fans and even former opponents such as Eastside alum and current NFL player Eric Stokes.

Following his graduation in 2015, Bell signed to play college football at Albany State University. After a redshirt season, Bell transferred to Iowa Central Community College.

Bell went on to play at Butler Community College before having a standout final season as a member of West Georgia’s football team.

Although Bell was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, he signed as a free agent to the Browns, where he still remains.

According to Bell, the jersey retirement was something he did not expect despite being Alcovy’s first former player to make an NFL roster.

D'Anthony Bell (10) during his playing career at Alcovy. - photo by Covington News/File Photo



“I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Bell said. “Shelton [with Black Tie Management Group] called me [and said], ‘We need to get this done for you.’ I was really excited and blessed.”

Although this return to Alcovy was one he will remember, Bell has made a few trips back to his alma mater.

According to Fortson, Bell took moments to speak to the current team full of players looking to one day be in the same spot .

“It is a great story for our guys to understand that no matter what trials and tribulations come your way, just stick to your plan and you can find your way to where you want to be,” Fortson said.

Bell’s career has taken many turns since his days on Highway 36, but walking the halls as a senior still stands as some of his most memorable moments.

“Walking down the halls as a senior and realizing you will never be here again or never go to school here again,” Bell said. “Being able to come back and show love to the same school that showed me love when I was here — I am trying to give back to the community the same way they did for me.”