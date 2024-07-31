Competing is the top priority for Williams, Alcovy Tigers in 2024-25

With the 2024-25 school year here, the mission for Alcovy High School’s athletic program is simple — Compete.

After a year in which numerous Alcovy teams made it to the state playoffs, principal Dr. Kristopher Williams wants to set the bar even higher this year.

“The mission is to compete and to perform,” Williams said. “In any sport, you want to put your best foot forward and to go compete and show you what you have and to show that you belong.”

For Williams, success is just part of what he hopes to see from the teams.

The way in which teams carry themselves is also of high importance to Williams.

“Do it with dignity and grace,” Williams said. “If you win, do it with dignity and grace. If you lose, lose with dignity and grace. Ultimately, we want all of our kids to perform at their peak performance level.”

This past season, Alcovy’s softball, wrestling, soccer, baseball and track and field teams made it to the state playoffs.

One of the school’s bigger coaching hires of the last year came in the boys basketball program when Taylor Jackson was announced as the team’s new head coach.

Jackson fell just short of sending the Tigers to the playoffs, but the first-year coach delivered Alcovy’s first winning season since 2011-12.

With many of the team’s talent set to come back for another run in yellow and black, including All-Cov News Most Valuable Player Nick Durham, Williams is anticipating a big year.

“He [Jackson] did a great job. I could probably count seven to eight games where it came down to one possession,” Williams said. “These were region games where we had the final shot and just missed it at the buzzer or the other team hit their’s at the buzzer. [They] had a winning record and had a good year. The boys were enthused. The coaching staff was really able to build relationships with the students, the parents and the faculty and staff here.”

Along with seemingly turning the program in the right direction, Williams credited Jackson’s efforts off the court as well.

Specifically, Williams cited Jackson’s efforts with the team on online platforms.

“He also had a good social media presence as well,” Williams said. “Making sure he was branding the school, branding the program. Exposing the basketball players on his team [through social media].”

This offseason, Williams made a few coaching moves that he hopes will have the same success as Jackson in year one.

All-in-all, Alcovy’s baseball, cross country, track and field and wrestling team will all begin their seasons with new head coaches.

“I am really excited [about the moves],” Williams said. “Coach [Wymon] Kelley comes from a winning program down there in Carrollton. He has a tremendous work ethic, He has plans that he has laid out for both cross country and track. He has an infectious spirit and high motor. I think he is going to do well. Dr. Emmaneul Williams has a great track record with wrestling. He is bringing two or three assistant coaches who have deep roots in the wrestling world here in Georgia. I think just his presence — steady, calm, he knows the technique and the sport — and just bringing those assistants that really have a hands on, boots on the ground approach and have deep roots in the state of Georgia will provide big dividends.

“In Baseball with coach [Brandon] Thomas, he is taking over for coach Hayes, who had tremendous success. Former college athlete, he has also run a training and performance center for numerous years. We have had some of our former Alcovy players who have gone to him who are living proof of the work he has done in those training sessions.”

Over the last few years, Alcovy has gradually increased its number of college signings across multiple sports.

According to Williams, it is a result of three different parts that the school has been intentional about.

“Focusing on their craft, focusing in the weight room and making sure they have the right people in place to work on their strength and conditioning — that is part one. Part two is having tangible evidence — in that we have quite a few kids over the years that have gone on to play college sports. Having them come back [to] talk with the current crop of kids and to work out with the kids,” Williams said. “Academically, just pushing them. Don't settle for a C when you can get a B. Don’t settle for a B when you can get an A. Take advanced classes, take honors classes. You can always challenge yourself. Lastly, making sure we are helping them get things like their clearing house done at an early age. Getting their SAT or ACT completed early on. We also bring in outside tutoring for sessions with athletes to help with their SAT and ACT.”

With the three plans in motion, Williams credits them all together when discussing what he wants the student-athlete experience to be at Alcovy.

“The All-American experience,” Williams said. “Meaning, they come here and perform well in their sport, get the exposure they deserve, are able to perform well in their classes and if it's their choice they can go on to pay at the next level. I think our student athletes deserve that.”