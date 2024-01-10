Alcovy Tigers looking to close in on playoff window

The Alcovy Tigers boys basketball program has not played in the state playoffs since 2017. Now, they feel their playoff window is open after seven years.

Currently sitting at 12-6, the Tigers have produced their best start since the 2011-12 season.

It has come in head coach Taylor Jackson’s first season at the helm.

Over the last decade, the Tigers have averaged 7.1 wins per season. Among those years were four seasons where Alcovy ended the year below seven wins.

With the team now at 12 wins through 18 games, the program seems to be heading in a new direction.

This mindset was indicative in Alcovy’s first four games, which all resulted in wins on the road.

However, despite the fast start, the Tigers have not been perfect.

Through 17 games, Alcovy finds itself with a 2-5 record and fifth place in Region 3-AAAAAA.

Eight region games remain on the schedule for the Tigers and they get the luxury of having five of them at home as they look to move above .500 in region play.

“We are still working to put things together for a full game. We are going to be dangerous,” Jackson said.

One ongoing theme for Alcovy in 2023 has been close games.

Ten of the Tigers’ games this season have been decided by 10 points or less.

Seven of the contests resulted in wins for Alcovy while the losses were a 60-59 defeat by Rockdale County, a 60-42 loss to Monroe Area, 73-71 defeat by Lovejoy and a 72-66 loss to Mundy’s Mill..

Jackson knows the team has things to work on, but the first-year head coach is confident the team has the pieces to succeed down the stretch.

One of the factors that changed the team’s trajectory is the offense, which is currently averaging 64.9 points a game

The offensive explosion has been led by junior Nick Durham and sophomore Andre Jernigan. The pair have led the Tigers in scoring in the majority of the Tigers’ this season.

Durham is one of the veterans for this young Tigers team despite having his senior year still ahead of him.

Jernigan showed flashes during his freshman season on varsity last year, and the sophomore has continued to improve on the court as he and Durham make up Alcovy’s primary backcourt.

From his first moments evaluating the team he was about to take over, Jackson saw potential from Durham and Jernigan.

“[When I first saw them], they were as talented as anyone I have been privileged to coach,” Jackson said. “Especially offensively, they are so skilled and can shoot the ball as well as anyone in the state. Then when I get here, their leadership is next level. They both put their heads down, go to work and don’t complain. They are just here to win.”

Durham leads the team with 20.6 points per game while having a 34.8 three-point percentage.

Jernigan follows right behind with 14.4 points per game and a 31.8 three-point percentage.

For Durham and Jerngian, all eyes are on getting the team to the state playoffs.

“It would mean a lot [for us to go to the playoffs] because we have not been to the state playoffs in a long time,” Durham said. “That has been my main goal, it would mean a lot to me.”

Though Jernigan has not played a full two seasons for Alcovy, he feels the team is overdue for a playoff berth.

“At Alcovy, there is not really a track record of us going to the playoffs, but I really just want to get to the playoffs, win region and go to state,” Jernigan said.

Outside of Durham and Jernigan, Jackson spoke about junior Jaqari Smith and what his addition to the backcourt has meant for the Tigers.

“Having Jaqari Smith moving over to be a third creative guard that can shoot has made us so tough to guard,” Jackson said.

From the players’ perspective, they were pushed in practice and in the weight room from the moment Jackson took over the team.

“With us getting a new coach, we did not know what to expect,’ Jernigan said. “We all just came together and believed. We have worked out every morning, every day in the summer 9a.m. to 2p.m..”

Knowing that Durham and Jernigan were going to be big pieces in his offense, Jackson envisioned going into the season that the ball would wind up in their hands often.

“It was going to be a lot of putting the ball in their hands a lot,” Jackson said. “They have to have it, they are just that level of playmakers. It was really just trying to find creative ways to get them the ball in space so that they could create.”

With a new wave of Alcovy basketball beginning, Jackson is excited for the future but will not let that get in the way of his team capturing what they can at present.

“We are really excited about the future over the next one or two years, but we also expect to win now,” Jackson. “We have had a great first half of the season, now we are looking forward to this region schedule to really put out foot down and say ‘hey, Alcovy is here man.’”